Two of the shops hit last night had vape products stolen, and a third commercial building in Hornby was also targeted for a break-in. Photo / NZPS/ Wayne Drought

Two of the shops hit last night had vape products stolen, and a third commercial building in Hornby was also targeted for a break-in. Photo / NZPS/ Wayne Drought

Ram raiders and burglars hit stores in an overnight crime spree in Christchurch overnight.

Vape products were stolen from two of the shops hit last night and a third commercial building in Hornby was also targeted for a break-in.

The first lot of offending took place shortly after midnight, when Christchurch police were called to the scene of a building on Port Hills Rd in Hillsborough.

When police arrived, they discovered a vehicle had been used to ram raid the building - the offenders had fled the scene in a white Mazda Demio.

Vape products were taken from the store, police said and inquiries into the matter are ongoing.

Christchurch police were called to the three overnight burglaries within the span of six hours. Photo / File

A second break-in occurred shortly afterwards, as police were called to the scene of a shop on Woodham Rd in Woolston around 1.03am responding to reports of a burglary.

Vape products had also been stolen from the Woolston shop.

Then a few hours later, police received reports of yet another burglary in the west of Christchurch with a commercial building in Hornby targeted.

The building on Tower St, hit shortly after 5am did not show a vehicle had been used to gain entry, according to police.

“A scene examination will be conducted, inquiries are ongoing including determining what was stolen,” a police spokesperson said.