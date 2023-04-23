Ram raiders and burglars hit stores in an overnight crime spree in Christchurch overnight.
Vape products were stolen from two of the shops hit last night and a third commercial building in Hornby was also targeted for a break-in.
The first lot of offending took place shortly after midnight, when Christchurch police were called to the scene of a building on Port Hills Rd in Hillsborough.
When police arrived, they discovered a vehicle had been used to ram raid the building - the offenders had fled the scene in a white Mazda Demio.
Vape products were taken from the store, police said and inquiries into the matter are ongoing.
A second break-in occurred shortly afterwards, as police were called to the scene of a shop on Woodham Rd in Woolston around 1.03am responding to reports of a burglary.
Vape products had also been stolen from the Woolston shop.
Then a few hours later, police received reports of yet another burglary in the west of Christchurch with a commercial building in Hornby targeted.
The building on Tower St, hit shortly after 5am did not show a vehicle had been used to gain entry, according to police.
“A scene examination will be conducted, inquiries are ongoing including determining what was stolen,” a police spokesperson said.