Multiple cars collide on popular Christchurch central street

Police were alerted to a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Manchester St and Peterborough St. Photo / George Heard

A busy street in Christchurch central has been blocked off to the public after a crash involving multiple vehicles.

Multiple emergency service units are at the scene of the crash at the intersection of Manchester St and Peterborough St.

Police confirmed they were called to the scene of the crash shortly after 1.02pm, which saw three cars collide with one another.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said one firetruck was in attendance, fire crew at the scene could be seen tending to the cars involved.

At this stage, it’s unclear whether there are any injuries, however a patient could be seen being transported into an ambulance shortly before 1.30pm.

