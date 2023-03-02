Teao Ida Wiki was found badly burned by firefighters responding to a Manurewa house fire on September 18, 2022. Photo / Supplied

A 51-year-old South Auckland man has pleaded guilty to murder, six months after firefighters made a gruesome discovery while responding to a house fire in Manurewa.

Poi Tinei briefly stood before Justice Mark Woolford in the High Court at Auckland today as he entered the plea. The judge remanded him in custody to await sentencing.

Firefighters were called to a Kainga Ora home on Nina Pl just after midnight on September 18. Neighbours said the blaze lit up the night sky, leaving only a torched, bare structure behind.

Inside the home, they found Teao Ida Wiki, who was known to some by the nickname Lumpy.

Police said at the time that a victim had suffered “serious burn injuries” and was taken to hospital for treatment.

A homicide investigation was launched after a Manurewa house fire. Photo / NZ Herald

“Police are making inquiries to establish the whereabouts of an occupant who has not been located at this time,” a statement said.

Tinei was charged with Wiki’s murder a month later.

The victim was described in online tributes in the days after her death as having “a heart of gold and a smile that would light up any room” and “a beautiful and understanding lady”.

Immediately after today’s guilty plea, Crown prosecutor Aminiasi Kefu agreed to withdraw the remaining charges: two counts of arson, one count of male assaults female and one count of breach of a protection order.

A date for Tinei’s sentencing hearing will be determined later this month.