Man arrested after pointing firearm at a member of the public and fleeing police

A call was made to the police after a driver pointed a firearm at a member of the public, sparking a police chase early this morning.

A 29-year-old Te Puke man was arrested and is facing a range of charges after fleeing from police.

Police received a report at around 4.15am regarding a car being driven around Papamoa Beach with no lights on.

The caller also told police that a firearm was presented by the driver.

Shortly before 5.30am, the car was located by police in Station Rd, Te Puke.

Road spikes were deployed at the intersection of Boucher Ave and Slater Place after the driver failed to stop.

The vehicle finally came to a stop in King St a short time later and the driver fled on foot.

He was quickly apprehended by officers.

Cash, methamphetamine and a firearm were found in the car.

The man is due to appear in Tauranga District Court on Monday.