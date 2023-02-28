What new three-storey Kāinga Ora apartments on the corner of Ranolf St and Malfroy Rd will look like. Photo / Supplied

What new three-storey Kāinga Ora apartments on the corner of Ranolf St and Malfroy Rd will look like. Photo / Supplied

Kāinga Ora has revealed plans to put two three-storey apartment blocks on the corner of Malfroy Rd and Ranolf St, creating 24 one- and two-bedroom apartments for those in need of housing.

The plans are being released to the public this afternoon at a drop-in session at the housing site, where members of the public have been invited to go along to get more information. The session is open to the public until 5.30pm today.

Kāinga Ora says it intends to showcase in Rotorua how higher-density apartment-style housing can be done well and has given assurances it will carefully select who will live in the homes to ensure they can live well together.

Three blocks of two-storey four-bedroom homes will be put on the Ranolf St and Malfroy Rd site. Photo / Supplied

The new plans for stage two of the housing development also detailed 12 more four-bedroom homes that will be delivered on to the site by the middle of the year. The 12 homes are in three two-storey blocks and will placed on the site on the Malfroy Rd side of the development.

The two three-storey apartment blocks, which will be closest to the roundabout on the corner of Malfroy Rd and Ranolf St, consist of 12 apartments each, made up of one and two-bedroom apartments.

It is the first time three-storey apartments have been built in the area and it is Kāinga Ora’s intention to have them completed by the end of 2025.

There are already 25 stand-alone homes on the site, completing stage one of the development. Once stage two is complete, it will mean there are 61 households on the 2ha site.

Kāinga Ora’s information sheets revealed to the public today show the 24 apartments will be mostly two-bedroom, including eight accessible homes with full universal design standards.

There will be lifts and stairs for each building and all apartments will have a deck area, double glazing, heating, curtains and carpets.

What new three-storey Kāinga Ora apartments on the corner of Ranolf St and Malfroy Rd will look like. Photo / Supplied

There will be 22 car parks, plus mobility scooter and bicycle parking. Landscaping, including large feature trees, is included on the site. Depending on consent progress, early site work will start from the middle of this year and will be completed by late 2025.

Kāinga Ora Bay of Plenty regional director Darren Toy, who is at today’s drop-in session, said he was pleased with the progress they were making at Ranolf St and Malfroy Rd to build more warm, dry public housing.

“We’ve completed 25 homes and a community house, another 12 homes are underway, and we’re now in planning stages for 24 three-storey apartments.

“Our intention with these quality architecturally designed buildings is to showcase higher-density housing done well, with apartment buildings and landscaping which sit well on the corner of this site.

“By building up to three storeys, more people can enjoy living in this well-located part of the city that connects easily to jobs, schools, services, shops and open spaces.”

Toy said Kāinga Ora considered building higher but it was mindful of the views the community had shared in the past about housing density.

“Three-storey residential apartments are new to this area and we want to show the community what good design at three storeys looks like, and how well apartment living like this can work.”

Toy said Kāinga Ora’s specialist placement team were working hard on careful and considered matching of people to these homes, who they knew would live together well as part of a wider community.

“We know having the right people living well alongside each other is key to having a strong and connected community.”

What new three-storey Kāinga Ora apartments on the corner of Ranolf St and Malfroy Rd will look like. Photo / Supplied

Toy said there was high demand in Rotorua for smaller one- and two-bedroom homes and people increasingly preferred not having grounds and gardens to look after, but could instead have shared communal and green spaces.

He said they expected the apartments to suit older people, couples and small whānau groups.

Prior to Kāinga Ora buying the site, it had been empty since 1988 after previous owners’ plans, including building a church and a high-end housing complex, didn’t eventuate.