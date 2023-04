Police say no shots were fired and no one was injured in the incident.

A member of the public had a gun pulled on them in Papatoetoe this afternoon

Police located a vehicle at an address in Manukau with assistance from the Eagle helicopter. The vehicle was stopped and three people were taken into custody without issue.

The residential address has been searched with the assistance of a firearms detector dog unit.

A firearm was located and seized.

Inquiries are ongoing.