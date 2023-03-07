Cost-cutting triggers early job losses across Auckland Council, why the dad of a toddler found dead in a pond wants the case reopened and Harry Styles is in town, what you need to know before heading along in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Waka Kotahi says there has been further movement under the slip on SH25 between Hikuai and Whangamata, and the road only remains open for light vehicle use under stop-go traffic management.

Drivers should expect delays while contractors continue working to stabilise the road and widen the surface.

The road was closed early on Monday morning following a washout caused by heavy rain over the weekend.

The fresh flash floods forced the closure of a section of one of Coromandel’s main highways with no detours available

State Highway 25 was shut between Hikuai and Whangamatā due to the washout but was opened again on Monday evening.

A part of SH25 Hikuai to Whangamatā has washed out after a night of heavy rain. Photo / Jack Zimmerman Campbell

The highway was reopened at the end of last month after access was cut off during Cyclone Gabrielle.

A main route through the Coromandel Peninsula was closed after several severe weather events in just weeks.

An aerial view of State Highway 25A at the end of January. Photo / Philip Hart

State Highway 25A - one of the main tourist routes for holidaymakers heading to the Thames-Coromandel region - was closed in January after the formation of deep cracks, slips and flooding damage from ex-Cyclone Hale.

The road is expected to be closed for up to a year.

