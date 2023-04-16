Fire crews are working to put out a large fire at a commercial address in Te Awamutu this evening.

Fire and emergency rushed to the scene after several calls reporting a fire on Rickit Rd about 8.45pm, a spokesperson said.

The 50m x 80m commercial address is host to multiple tenancies, according to a spokesperson, including a 24-hour gym.

Seven fire trucks remain on the scene battling the blaze, which has been contained to the area.

Locals on social media reported seeing a “tonne of smoke” pouring out of the fire with the smell of smoke travelling all around the surrounding area.