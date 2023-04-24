Harassment in health settings, principal 2-month work ban, Hawkes Bay tourism low, Aussie's new NZ citizenship pathway & Barry Humprhries dies aged 89 in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A diesel spill has forced one lane’s closure on the Southern Motorway in Auckland.

Waka Kotahi and emergency services are warning commuters to expect delays.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY - 11:40AM

A breakdown is blocking the left lane southbound just after Market Rd off-ramp. Merge to the right with extra care and expect delays. ^MS pic.twitter.com/EN9J4K6vxc — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) April 23, 2023

The spill near the Market Rd off-ramp on State Highway 1 was reported to police just before 11.30am, a police spokesperson said.

“One southbound lane has been closed while the spill is cleared.

“Motorists are asked to avoid the area or expect delays.

“Police thank the public for their patience.”



