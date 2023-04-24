Voyager 2022 media awards
Diesel spill causes delays on Auckland’s Southern Motorway

A diesel spill has forced one lane’s closure on the Southern Motorway in Auckland.

Waka Kotahi and emergency services are warning commuters to expect delays.

The spill near the Market Rd off-ramp on State Highway 1 was reported to police just before 11.30am, a police spokesperson said.

“One southbound lane has been closed while the spill is cleared.

“Motorists are asked to avoid the area or expect delays.

“Police thank the public for their patience.”


