Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Cyclone Gabrielle: The people leading the disaster response in Hawke’s Bay

David Fisher
By
4 mins to read
The aftermath of cyclone Gabrielle from above in Hawke's Bay. Video / Hastings District Council, Matt O'Kane

The aftermath of cyclone Gabrielle from above in Hawke's Bay. Video / Hastings District Council, Matt O'Kane

The minister

Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty (right), with Civil Defence Emergency Management acting director Roger Ball, after declaring a National State of Emergency on Tuesday. Photo / Mark Mitchell
Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty (right), with Civil Defence Emergency Management acting director Roger Ball, after declaring a National State of Emergency on Tuesday. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Emergency Response Minister Kieran McAnulty came to Parliament in 2017 and is currently the MP for Wairarapa, a district with which his family has a 170 year history. He served as a volunteer

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand