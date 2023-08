Firefighters at the scene of a building fire in Gate Pa.

Firefighters at the scene of a building fire in Gate Pa.

Fire crews are battling a fire at a commercial building in Tauranga.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said crews were called to a building in Gate Pa about 11.44am and found it “well involved” in fire on arrival.

Three fire trucks were on scene and crews were working to extinguish the fire.

He said the fire was contained and everyone was out of the building.

More to come.