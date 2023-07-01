Voyager 2023 media awards
Home / New Zealand / Crime
Premium

Steve Braunias: The crashing waves of grief as court hears of Baby Chance's death

11 minutes to read
Steve Braunias
By
Steve Braunias

Senior Writer

Steve Braunias at the trial of a man accused of murdering a 10-month-old baby.

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

There are times this past week in the High Court at Auckland, at the trial of a man

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.