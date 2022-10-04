The High Court today declined the teen's name suppression appeal. Photo / File

An Auckland teenager who raped and sexually violated several girls will be named next week if he does not seek a further appeal.

The now 19-year-old attacker was sentenced to home detention and supervision in the Auckland District Court in April.

He also sought permanent name suppression but was declined by Judge Claire Ryan, leading to a High Court appeal in August.

The teen's lawyer, Emma Priest, argued if named the young man will be labelled as a serial teen rapist for life.

"There is significant media interest in this case. Three victims have already waived their name suppression to speak to media," she said.

"There is potential for my client to become the poster boy for consent to be taught in schools.

"But his offending is linked to his autism disorder. This is not the object of open justice."

The bid for suppression was opposed by NZME and Stuff, while the media organisations also appealed a decision to permanently suppress the name of the school the teenager was attending at the time of the offending.

Today, Justice Simon Moore released his decision and declined the teen's appeal and also the media's bid to name the school.

However, the judge imposed an interim suppression order until 5pm next Tuesday to allow for the possibility of further appeals.

Investigations into the teen began after several women made rape and sexual assault complaints to police following incidents between 2017 and 2020.

He was arrested and charged with rape, unlawful sexual connection and indecent assault against five victims and pleaded guilty to all charges.

At his sentencing, Judge Ryan started with a prison sentence of 7.5 years but gave the man discounts for his guilty pleas, youth, mental health issues, autism and the rehabilitation he had undergone.

"I don't want to see you back here as an older offender much more skilled in … committing sexual violence," Judge Ryan said, imposing a sentence of 12 months' home detention and 12 months' supervision.

She reminded him if he breached the conditions of his sentence he would be jailed.

"What you did to these young women was appalling … you've got the rest of your life to make up for what you've done. This is a chance for long-term rehabilitation."

One of the survivors who waived their right to suppression, Mia Edmonds, earlier said the face of the "calculating predator" was forever burned into her mind.

"I still frequently have nightmares about him," she said. "I have found it very difficult to move away ... He has left me with years of my life lost."

Sexual harm - Where to get help

If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone, contact Safe to Talk confidentially, any time 24/7:

• Call 0800 044 334

• Text 4334

• Email support@safetotalk.nz

• For more info or to web chat visit safetotalk.nz

Alternatively contact your local police station - click here for a list.

If you have been sexually assaulted, remember it's not your fault.

Mental health - Where to get help

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youthline: 0800 376 633 or text 234 (available 24/7)

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (12pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 or text 4202 (available 24/7)

• Anxiety helpline: 0800 269 4389 (0800 ANXIETY) (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.