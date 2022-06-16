Auckland rush hour traffic: Motorists face 30-minute delay after crash blocks Southern Motorway

A multi-vehicle crash is blocking the left and the right southbound lanes prior to SH1 Tecoma St off-ramp. Video / WakaKotahiAkNth

A multi-vehicle crash is blocking the left and the right southbound lanes prior to SH1 Tecoma St off-ramp. Video / WakaKotahiAkNth

Commuters on Auckland's Southern Motorway are being warned to expect half-hour delays after a multi-vehicle rush-hour crash.

Waka Kotahi NZTA is warning motorists they will be in for an extra-long trip to work this morning after crashed vehicles left two southbound lanes blocked near the Tecoma St off-ramp.

It is warning motorists to find alternate routes to work or consider delaying their journey.

The crash, which happened at 6.55am, initially affected the right and left southbound lanes, with traffic left at a near standstill.

The Greenlane southbound on-ramp remains partly blocked.

UPDATE 7:15PM

The right lane is now available on #SH1 however the left lane remains blocked and the middle lane is part-blocked. Delay your journey or consider using an alternative route if possible. ^LB https://t.co/JNpSX5jpwM pic.twitter.com/sQgOWuYidK — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) June 16, 2022

With the crashed vehicles cleared of the motorway by 7.30am, Waka Kotahi said delays caused by the crash would continue through the morning rush.

"Continue to expect up to 40-minute delays southbound as congestion resumes normal peak volumes," it tweeted.

Earlier, road users were told to pass with care and to expect long delays this morning.