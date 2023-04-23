Police received multiple reports of cars blocking the roads. Photo / File

A person was struck by a car and another taken into police custody after police were called to reports of more than 300 cars allegedly blocking Western Bay of Plenty roads in an organised car meet-up.

Police are describing the actions of those allegedly involved as “dangerous” and “antisocial”.

A police spokesman said the first 111 calls were received at 9.30pm last night and State Highway 36 was allegedly blocked due to the large gathering. After the group was dispersed, they moved to the intersection of Welcome Bay and Western Bay Link Rds.

“Police spiked one of the vehicles and apprehended the driver. One person was taken into custody and charges are being considered.”

The police spokesperson said one of the vehicles allegedly collided with a pedestrian who was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

“The vehicles were dispersed around 2.30am. Police are following lines of inquiry including reviewing CCTV security footage and have not ruled out further arrests or action.

“The reckless driving behaviour of a small group of individuals presents a danger to themselves and to other road users and we continue to monitor, investigate, and hold the alleged offenders to account,” he said

“Where we can, police will deploy staff to monitor areas where this activity is happening.”

The spokesman said it was important anyone concerned about illegal street racing behaviour contacted the police straight away with as much detail as possible – including number plates and descriptions of people and vehicles if it was safe to do so.

“If officers are not able to attend the area immediately, this detail is helpful for those follow-up inquiries. We welcome any information which may assist us with our inquiries, which can include CCTV or video. These inquiries can and do result in enforcement action.

“We understand it can be frustrating to be witness to this type of behaviour, however we ask members of the public do not get directly involved.”

Anyone who witnesses antisocial driving behaviour, call 111 immediately, or to report an incident after the fact by calling 105.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.