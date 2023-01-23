Bernadine Oliver-Kerby needs more time to recover.

Last year pop star Justin Bieber was forced to cancel several shows because of the condition, and yesterday AM host Bernadine Oliver-Kerby was also diagnosed.

But what exactly is Ramsay Hunt syndrome? And how does it differ to Oliver-Kerby’s initial diagnosis of Bell’s palsy last year?

Made famous after Bieber was diagnosed with the condition, Ramsay Hunt syndrome is a complication of the shingles virus.

Often signalled by a painful rash around the ear, mouth or on the face, it occurs when the virus affects a particular nerve in the head and causes facial weakness or paralysis.

The condition can take weeks and sometimes months to clear.

In June 2022, Bieber revealed in a video he had recently been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome and could not move one side of his face.

The singer said: “It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis.

“As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move.”

“This is pretty serious as you can see,” Bieber said.

“I wish this wasn’t the case but obviously my body is telling me I have to slow down. I hope you guys understand and I’ll be using this time to just rest and relax and get back to 100 per cent so I can do what I was born to do.”

Meanwhile, Bell’s palsy - Oliver-Kerby’s initial diagnosis last year - also known as facial palsy, is the sudden onset of paralysis of one of the facial nerves. As for the difference between the two conditions, the symptoms are similar but the effects of Ramsay Hunt can last longer.

Southern Cross NZ describes the symptoms as being “muscle weakness on one side of the face, causing the face to droop”.

”Bell’s palsy can affect anyone. Its annual incidence is 2 to 3 people per 10,000 of the population, and this is thought to be similar across all ethnic groups and between men and women. Pregnant women and people with diabetes have an increased risk.”

Justin Bieber revealed in a video he has recently been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome. Photo / Instagram @justinbieber

If you think you might be suffering from Bell’s palsy you should urgently seek help from your healthcare provider.

It comes after the AM show gave an update yesterday on Oliver-Kerby’s condition.

Last year, the popular television presenter took extended leave from the AM show as it was revealed she was suffering from Bell’s palsy, a condition which causes facial paralysis. According to Newshub, Oliver-Kerby has since been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which displays similar symptoms to Bell’s palsy.

Ryan Bridge told viewers: “She’s making great progress. She is missing you all, she sent us a text to say that, but she also has a little more resting to do.”

And Melissa Chan-Green added: “We’re really looking forward to having Bern back with us soon.”

Late last week a Discovery Warner Bros spokesperson told the Herald that Oliver-Kerby was still recovering from the condition which struck her in October, with treatment at Auckland Hospital.

“Bernadine is still taking time to recover,” the spokesperson said.

Last year, following a noticeable period of absence, Oliver-Kerby’s co-hosts revealed what had happened.

“You may have noticed that our lovely Bernadine has been absent from the show for a while now. Bern is going to be taking an extended period of sick leave after experiencing facial paralysis on one side of her face due to Bell’s palsy,” said Chan-Green.