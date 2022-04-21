A father in the US has been deemed an "asshole" for his "alarming" reaction upon learning the gender of his third child. Photo / TikTok@kc.fulton

A father in the US has been deemed an "asshole" for his "alarming" reaction upon learning the gender of his third child. Photo / TikTok@kc.fulton

A soon-to-be father of three in the US has been criticised for his "alarming" reaction upon learning the gender of his third child.

"Army wife" and expectant mother KC Fulton took to TikTok last week with footage of the moment she, her husband and their two daughters – aged 3 and 1 – found out they'd be welcoming another girl into the family.

While Fulton and her daughters were clearly excited when the umbrella filled with pink confetti rained down on them, her husband was less than impressed – repeatedly yelling profanities and storming off over the fact he wasn't getting a son.

Walking off-camera, he can be heard yelling "f***", and when one of their daughters asked if she was getting a baby brother or sister, he paced in front of the trio, yelling "f***" again.

Fulton, who laughed off her husband's reaction, captioned the clip: "I swear he's happy."

But viewers were far from convinced – with the clip going viral on both TikTok and Twitter, where it was re-shared thousands of times by dismayed users.

It's now garnered more than 43.5 million views, and while Fulton disabled the comments, her followers took to her other videos to express their horror.

"That video was PAINFUL to watch. I cannot imagine having a father that was disappointed in me before I was born," one commented. "His reaction was alarming."

"He should be ashamed of himself for that reaction. Grown man throwing a tantrum like that," wrote another, while a third said, "Yikes no matter if he loves them or not it don't give him the right to react the way he did. It's just said. Man don't deserve children."

Over on Twitter, one man asked what his followers "think it's communicating to the other little girls when their dad reacts like this?"

To which one person wrote: "It communicates to me that the world is lucky this Dad is not going to be raising a boy who will end up like him."

Dozens of others deemed the man an "asshole", a "jerk" and, simply, "trash".

"He's acting like a 2-year-old," commented one.

"I wouldn't post this at all. I'd also stop having kids with him too. Babies are blessings. Period."

"Man, this just makes me sad. I don't know how women choose men like this and look past it, I'd rather be alone," one woman declared.

While a second woman wrote that she "won't make any judgments about his capacity as a father as I don't know anything about him, but this reaction should concern the mum way more than it apparently does".

"This looks like he is reacting to her having backed her car into his car in the driveway," she added.

"I hate this. Telling your daughter you don't want her or she already disappointed you before she was born. Don't have kids if you are going to burden them with impossible expectations."