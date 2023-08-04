Voyager 2023 media awards

The Last Rider: Tour de France doco on Greg LeMond’s comeback

Phil Taylor
Tour de France champion Greg LeMond.

A new documentary tells the story of Tour de France champion Greg LeMond’s comeback after being shot in a hunting accident. Phil Taylor talks to him about what happened next.

With his golden-blond

