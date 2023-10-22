Naomi Osaka is planning to return to tennis in 2024. Photo / AP

Naomi Osaka has sparked separation rumours from her rapper boyfriend Cordae, mere months after having their first child together.

The four-time Grand Slam champion and the rapper welcomed a baby girl named Shai in July this year but it seems their relationship may be over after the couple deleted each other from their social media accounts.

Osaka further fuelled break-up rumours after she posted on X (formerly Twitter) earlier this week: “I just want someone that will watch the sunset with me”, and deleted any trace of her partner from her Instagram page.

Neither party follows the other on any social media platforms.

It comes after Osaka first sparked rumours three weeks ago when she posted: “The art of loving yourself” on the social media platform and liked a tweet which said: “Walking away from those that didn’t value you.”

Naomi Osaka and rapper Cordae have sparked break-up rumours months after welcoming their first child. Photo / Instagram

Meanwhile, Cordae - whose full name is Cordae Amari Dunston - has been absent from the star’s social media and did not post about her on her birthday this week, nor did he feature in her posts when she shared snippets of the day.

Osaka revealed she was pregnant in January by posting a photo of her sonogram on Instagram: “I realise that life is so short and I don’t take any moments for granted, every day is a new blessing and adventure.”

“I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, ‘that’s my mom,’ haha,” the 26-year-old said.

In July, following the birth of her daughter, she spoke to ESPN, revealing “Shai means God’s gift” and adding: “I wanted her to feel like she was a gift to me and her dad.”

Osaka will reportedly return to professional tennis in 2024.