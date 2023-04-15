A Sydney man’s bizarre prank to propose to his girlfriend of 10 years has divided social media with many believing it was “traumatising” rather than romantic. Photo / TikTok

It’s been described as the “most controversial marriage proposal ever”.

A Sydney man faked the kidnapping of his unsuspecting girlfriend during a trip to war-torn Lebanon before proposing on what has to be one of the bizarre and potentially ill-advised marriage proposals in recent times.

Adam Rizk’s sister shared her brother’s surprise proposal on TikTok with the innocuous tag “How my brother decided to propose in Lebanon”.

In the video, his girlfriend Vanessa Moujalli can be seen blissfully drinking coffee in the back seat of a car near Anfeh, in the country’s north west with her sister, taking in the sights of Lebanon.

The scene is interrupted by men holding fake guns and dragging the screaming women from their seats.

“No, please!” a distressed Moujalli can be heard screaming.

“I’m not going with them – I told them I’ll give them whatever they want.”Chaotic scenes unfold as the so-called kidnappers push a shrieking Vanessa into another vehicle and blindfold her.

Her family, who know about the surprise proposal, frantically get back in their car and drive off.

“She’s going to f**king lose it,” a male friend could be heard saying.

Moujalli appears visibly shaken as she is held hostage and driven to a mystery location.

The young woman can be heard crying by the time she is pulled from the car, still blindfolded, and led across a gravel path.

As her blindfold is removed, live music starts playing and her family members join her.

The young woman can be heard crying before she realises what's really going on. Photo / TikTok

Moujalli burst into tears when she realises Rizk, her boyfriend of 10 years, is standing in front of her holding a large bouquet of flowers.

As he gets down on one knee to propose, she starts simultaneously sobbing and laughing.

”You’re joking!” she yells, tears streaming down her face as she crouches with her head in her hands.

A moment of shock before accepting the bizarre proposal. Photos / TikTok

According to the Daily Mail, Rizk’s sister Tahlia said that Moujalli always wanted to be proposed to in Lebanon and she was “genuinely happy” with the engagement.

“[Adam] always joked that he wanted to propose in a way to scare her and my family joined in and made it possible when she was visiting family in Lebanon,” she said.

“They always play pranks on each other so it’s just their relationship … the overall planning took three months.”

Moujalli uploaded pictures of the proposal on Facebook without mentioning the kidnapping. Instead she wrote: “A dream come true”.

The happy couple after the traumatic prank. Photos / Tiktok

TikTok users were not convinced.

One said Moujalli wasn’t crying “cos he is proposing … she’s crying because her life flashed before her eyes”.

Another said they would have told Adam “f**king no lol”.

While another slammed the proposal as “traumatising”.















