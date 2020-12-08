Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Steaks grown from human cells spark interest and outrage

5 minutes to read

In an undated image provided by the Philadelphia Museum of Art and Joseph Hu, vitamin-like discs produced from human cells. Photo / The New York Times

New York Times
By: Zachary Small

The installation of steak grown from human cells at the Design Museum in London was intended to criticise the meat industry's rising use of living cells from animals. It ended up triggering a roiling debate

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.