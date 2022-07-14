One woman who called herself "selfish" has revealed why she doesn't want children. Photo / Instagram @lorellapalmer

One woman has revealed why she doesn't want children.

Lorella Palmer, a UK woman, took to TikTok to share why she never wants to have kids, with her reasons ranging from not wanting to clean up after them to dealing with them when they're sick.

In a video that has since gone viral, Palmer said, "What if after 10 years of having a child I wake up one day thinking "do you know what, I've tried this, I've tested this, it's just not for me"?"

Working down a list of 10 reasons, the influencer said her first reason for not wanting kids is because she is "selfish", adding "I think a lot of people aren't happy to admit they're selfish. They then have kids, and they do nothing but complain."

She clarified that by "selfish", she means she enjoys her own sleep, alone time and money before saying, "kids take all of that away".

Another reason she listed is because "the world is a really bad place".

"Do I really need to explain that one?" she joked before explaining, "bullying, war, poverty, men with podcasts. Like you can't control that. You can be the best parent ever and your child can seriously still grow up with some bad issues and bad things going on."

Later in the video, Palmer revealed to viewers another reason is her "family trauma". She said her mother "flew to Australia" when she was only a child leaving her to be raised by her single father.

"I haven't seen her in nearly 10 years, so she tried doing like a whole takesies-backsies situation like an Uno reverse flip card type of thing, and she left me with nothing but depression," the London stylist said.

She also said if she has children, she will "refuse to tell my children about some of the nasty people I am related to".

For the TikToker's eighth and ninth reasons, she took a more serious approach and said she doesn't want the added pressure of dealing with the struggling education and health system as well as high house prices.

"Kids are therefore falling through cracks. That's a governmental issue and an issue in itself that's not going anywhere, and it terrifies me to bring a child into that,' she said.

"I'm 22 years old, I own two very successful businesses, and I don't really want to buy a house right now, but even if I did want to it would be literally impossible. Kids 20 years from now - good luck."

After high demand, Palmer later posted a second video with 10 more reasons why she doesn't want children, with many people agreeing with the TikTok influencer.

One person commented, "We can be dog and cat parents till further notice," while another said, "Let's not forget how much kids ruin the woman's work carrier. 1. Working gap after you gave birth. 2. Kids always sick during 2-5 years".

Another person commented, "You're not selfish, you're aware."

