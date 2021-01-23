Queen's Windsor Farm Shop selling 'popular' cannabis-infused drinks

The Queen's Windsor Farm Shop is selling cannabis-infused energy drinks that are "really popular" with customers. Photo / Getty Images

The Queen's Windsor Farm Shop is selling cannabis-infused energy drinks that are flying off the shelves as customers buy in bulk.

The farm shop is selling an energy drink called Trip, made from the marijuana compound cannabidiol (CBD).

Trip comes in four flavours and has been extremely popular at Her Majesty's Windsor Farm Shop.

A source told The Sun: "The drinks are quite quirky but very unusual for a farm shop — especially one run by the Queen.

"They are selling out quick.

"People pick up about seven or eight each time.

"The shop started stocking a few months ago and they've been really popular."

Trip comes in four flavours and was launched in 2019. Photo / Trip

The farm shop is located on the edge of the Home Park and near Windsor Castle. It opened in 2001.

A farm shop spokeswoman told the Mirror the shop sold a number of widely-available soft drinks and stock varied throughout the year.

Trip was launched in 2019. The company's website describes the product as "for guilt-free good times", saying CBD "gives your mind clarity and your body balance".

CBD - which is legal in the UK - is the second most prevalent of the active ingredients of cannabis, behind Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).