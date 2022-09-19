The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in full, up until the committal service at St. George's Chapel. Video / AP / The Royal Family Channel

The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in full, up until the committal service at St. George's Chapel. Video / AP / The Royal Family Channel

King Charles III was brought to tears as the coffin of his mother was lowered into the Royal vault after a short service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

It brings to an end the public ceremonies for the Queen's passing.

The coffin of the monarch was shown being lowered into the vault live on television, an historic first.

She will rest alongside her late husband, Prince Philip.

King Charles III and members of the Royal family follow behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II. Photo / AP

Before the coffin went down, the crown was removed symbolically showing how the power to reign had now moved from her.

Members of the royal family were present at the smaller ceremony compared to the one earlier at Westminster Abbey.

Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, arrive at the Westminster Abbey for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. Photo / AP

Charles looked at points exhausted and emotional as he said a final goodbye.

The service was conducted by the Dean of Windsor, with prayers said by the Rector of Sandringham, the Minister of Crathie Kirk and the Chaplain of Windsor Great Park, reported The Sun.

King Charles III attends the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey, in central London, Monday September 19, 2022. Photo / AP

Following the penultimate hymn, the imperial state crown, the orb and the sceptre were moved from the Queen's coffin to the altar.

Britain's King Charles III attends the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, at the Westminster Abbey in London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Photo / AP

The King then placed the Queen's Company Camp Colour of the Grenadier Guards on the coffin before the Lord Chamberlain broke his Wand of Office.

The Dean then said a psalm and the Commendation while the coffin was lowered into the royal vault.

The ceremony came to an end with the singing of God Save the King.