Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were photographed heading into a private Los Angeles club. Photo / AP

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were caught on camera as they arrived at one of the most exclusive private clubs in Los Angeles earlier this month.

They could have used a secret “celebrity door” to get in, but instead used the front entrance of the San Vicente Bungalows, where they were snapped by waiting paparazzi, reports Page Six.

Prince Harry is reportedly one of the club’s elite members, which includes celebrities and studio executives who pay $6300 a year for the privilege.

Prince Harry moved to California with Meghan Markle in 2020. Photo / Getty Images

San Vicente Bungalows is owned by hotelier Jeff Klein.

The couple smiled as they arrived at the club a few weeks ago, hours after it was revealed that King Charles was evicting them from their home in the UK, Frogmore Cottage. And according to another club member in attendance, the timing wasn’t a coincidence.

“It was a bold move,” they told Page Six.

“I think it was definitely a statement coming on the evening of the Frogmore news. I know that San Vincente has a back door for celebrities, so no one needs to see you coming and going. They’re really all about privacy.

“They have way bigger stars than Harry and Meghan coming in and no one will ever know they’re there. But Harry and Meghan said, ‘We’re fine,’ and that they didn’t need to use it. And even when they left, they used the main entrance.”

Harry and Meghan's Hollywood club trip after being evicted from Frogmore was 'bold move' says source https://t.co/8SkOl64W4L — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) March 26, 2023

A spokesperson for San Vicente declined to comment.

The Sussexes were joined by two friends on the night, and chatted to other guests including actress Kate Hudson.

The week after, Meghan made the long trip for a ladies’ lunch with Archewell staff at Gracias Madre, a popular vegan restaurant in West Hollywood, for International Women’s Day. The group also visited a women’s refuge called Harvest Home, where they set up a temporary baby boutique and donated to the charity.

Page Six reports that the Sussexes have also recently visited Hollywood to meet with Netflix about the upcoming projects planned as part of their deal with the streamer, and have taken the time to catch up with friends.

“They’ve been out for dinner with friends and at the Archewell office recently, as well as in a meeting with Netflix,” one friend told the outlet.

Amid the global attention surrounding their Netflix series Harry & Meghan, as well as the release of Harry’s memoir Spare, many are waiting to see what their next move will be.

It’s now been confirmed that Meghan’s podcast Archetypes will return, although podcast producer Rebecca Sananès has left the project. Instead, the series will be produced by Terry Wood. A spokesperson for Spotify declined to comment.

The Sussexes are continuing to make several powerful friends in Santa Barbara. As well as Ellen DeGeneres and Oprah Winfrey, Meghan has got to know former makeup artist and entrepreneur Victoria Jackson, who rose to fame as the creator of “no makeup” makeup and successfully sells her products through QVC.

With DeGeneres, Jackson launched age-positive skincare brand Kind Science in 2021. According to WWD magazine, she met Meghan through feminist activist Gloria Steinem.

Jackson also loaned her Santa Barbara ranch for Meghan’s The Cut cover shoot.

In the controversial interview with the magazine last August, Meghan said she and Harry were happy to leave the UK and that they felt they had upset the royals by just “existing”. In the interview, Meghan also called Jackson a “safe harbour”.