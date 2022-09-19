The Duke of York spoke of the late Queen's 'compassion, care and confidence'. Photo / AP

The Duke of York has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth, saying: "Mummy, your love for a son, your compassion, your care, your confidence I will treasure forever."

Prince Andrew said he would miss his mother's "insights, advice and humour" and would forever hold her close to his heart.

His tribute was accompanied by a black and white photograph taken by society photographer Cecil Beaton of his mother holding him as a newborn in March 1960.

The duke enjoyed a particularly close relationship with the late Queen, who showed him unconditional love and support throughout the last difficult few years.

Sources have told how Andrew relied heavily on her counsel when he found himself engulfed in scandal over his links with Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender.

The duke addressed his tribute to: "Dear Mummy, Mother, Your Majesty, three in one."

He went on: "Your Majesty, it has been an honour and privilege to serve you.

"Mother - of the nation, your devotion and personal service to our nation is unique and singular; your people show their love and respect in so many different ways and I know you are looking on honouring their respect."

The duke said he had found his mother's "knowledge and wisdom infinite, with no boundary or containment".

He added: "As our book of experiences closes, another opens, and I will forever hold you close to my heart with my deepest love and gratitude, and I will tread gladly into the next with you as my guide. God save The King."

The late Queen stayed loyal to her second son throughout the Epstein scandal and the ensuing civil court case involving accusations that he had raped and abused a 17-year-old, believing him when he told her he had done nothing wrong.

In November 2019, just days after she had effectively sacked him as a working royal amid the damaging fallout from his Newsnight interview, she was photographed out riding with him in Windsor.

It was rightly interpreted as a personal show of support.

As Andrew found himself in ever deeper water, she was one of few who offered both public and private backing. She paid for his legal fees and was the shoulder he leaned on over many cups of tea in the drawing room at Windsor Castle.

In March, their bond was clear to see when the disgraced Duke accompanied his frail mother to Westminster Abbey for the Duke of Edinburgh's memorial service, guiding her to her seat.

Senior members of the Royal family were "dismayed" by this turn of events but they also knew that her loyalty for her son would not waver.

Earlier this year, the Duke had gently pushed the late Queen for a return to royal duties, asking to be reinstated as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards.

His efforts were almost rewarded with an appearance alongside senior members of the Royal family at the annual Order of the Garter ceremony, when he was due to take part in the colourful procession at Windsor Castle resplendent in velvet robes and the traditional plumed hat.

But it was a step too far for Prince Charles and his heir, Prince William, who feared a "backlash" and lobbied the Queen for a change of plan. Their eleventh-hour intervention ensured that the duke remained out of public sight.

With the Queen gone, the duke's future is now more uncertain than ever.

While she may have given him the faintest glimmer of hope that he might one day return to royal duties, those close to him concede that there is now no way back.

Read the full tribute below:

"Dear Mummy, Mother, Your Majesty, three in one.

Your Majesty, it has been an honour and privilege to serve you.

Mother - of the nation, your devotion and personal service to our nation is unique and singular; your people show their love and respect in so many different ways and I know you are looking on honouring their respect.

Mummy, your love for a son, your compassion, your care, your confidence I will treasure forever. I have found your knowledge and wisdom infinite, with no boundary or containment. I will miss your insights, advice and humour. As our book of experiences closes, another opens, and I will forever hold you close to my heart with my deepest love

and gratitude, and I will tread gladly into the next with you as my guide.

God save The King."