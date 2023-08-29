The optical illusion may reveal if you have a logical or emotional personality. Photo / Getty Images

The optical illusion may reveal if you have a logical or emotional personality. Photo / Getty Images

If you’re not sure whether your personality favours logic or emotion, this optical illusion could shed some light on the matter, as well as teach you a little bit about yourself.

A clip posted to TikTok by creator Mia Yilin is helping her 455,000 followers figure out who they are - or at least which label they fit into by detailing the hidden psychological meaning behind a simple image seen in two very different ways.

The image can either be seen as the faces of a man and a woman or a half-eaten apple.

A quick look at the image may reveal the truth behind your personality, depending on what you see first - the faces or the apple core.

Yilin says that those who recognise the faces first are driven by logic, while those who spot the apple core are driven by emotion.

In the TikTok video, the influencer describes the traits of people with logical and emotional personalities.

This optical illusion can reveal if you have a logical or emotional personality. Photo / TikTok

If you are logical, Yilin says, “you’re a kind person and have strict morals, but you don’t like to be blindly led by the heart into making silly, poor decisions”.

“Instead, you think things through every step of the way.”

Yilin adds that people swayed by logic tend to be occasionally exhausted, but in the end, they will “always find that it’s worth it”.

Yilin then insisted that people with emotional personalities aren’t necessarily “unstable and always upset”.

“It implies that you are very good at reading hidden signals and always know the right thing to say in social settings,” she shared.

However, the content creator went on to say that people with emotional personalities may “choose to remain silent” and often feel that their intelligence is belittled by others as a result.

Viewers flooded the comments section with their answers, with most people revealing they saw the apple first.

Multiple social media users agreed with the influencer’s theory - particularly her observations of people with emotional personalities.

“I have tested most of these and it’s so true about me - I first saw apple here,” one user shared.

Another user wrote: “I saw apple first and you said literally the whole truth.”

“Apple - people think quiet girls are dumb, no, the contrary,” someone chimed in.



