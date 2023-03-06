Harry and Meghan have been criticised for speaking out about their issues. Photo / Netflix

People are “sick and tired” of hearing from “whingeing” Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, an Australian commentator says.

Sophie Elsworth, a commentator for Sky News and media writer for The Australian, criticised the couple for going on about their issues while being two of the most privileged people in the world.

“Clearly his financial model is failing because they’ve exhausted almost all avenues,” she said. “I think people are just sick and tired of Harry, and they’re starting to tune out.

Media commentator and writer Sophie Elsworth is unimpressed by Prince Harry's latest revelations. Photo / Sky News Australia

“I couldn’t believe some of the stuff I was hearing there though, that he honestly believes this stuff that comes out of his mouth, that he doesn’t want to be the victim.”

Her comments were made following Prince Harry’s 90-minute conversation with Dr Gabor Maté, an expert in “toxic trauma”, where he spoke about his upbringing in a “broken home”, how he felt different from the rest of his family, and how Markle “saved” him.

Prince Harry during a live-streamed interview with trauma expert Dr Gabor Maté.

Elsworth was unimpressed with the interview and said that Harry was “on another planet”.

Although he discussed his drug use, views on the war in Afghanistan, and his struggles to find his “authentic true self”, Prince Harry failed to mention his brother William during the conversation with Dr Maté.

The royal, who was publicly diagnosed with attention deficit disorder (ADD) by Dr Maté, spoke of the importance of parents not arguing in front of children and constantly showering them with affection.



