Nikau Hindin: M9 artist revitalising the ancient art of aute

By Leonie Kapea Hayden
11 mins to read
Artist Nikau Hindin. Photo / Mataara Stokes.

Nikau Hindin, one of the nine Māori arts practitioners speaking at Auckland Live’s M9 next week, opens up about the responsibility of revitalising the ancient art form of aute.

The aute (paper mulberry) is a

