Building and hardware chain Bunnings is known for its budget prices – and iconic sausage sizzles.

The outdoor event is a way for community groups to raise funds, and while a snag served on white bread with onions is standard, one organisation, Greyhound Adoptions WA, is bucking tradition.

Next Thursday, Bunnings in Rockingham, Western Australia, will host a vegan sausage sizzle, an event which is a first for the state.

And while there's no arguing the money is for a good cause, furious meat-eaters have taken to social media in their droves to say they are outraged by the deviation.

One Facebook post about the planned event has gathered 3500 reactions as well as 3700 comments, with many saying there's no place at Bunnings for a vegan snag

"Forget it, wrote person adding: "who wants vegan? They shouldn't push this onto customers … offer both and be fair!"

While another said: "These vegan things ARE NOT sausages. Stop insulting a great food by doing so. Oh – and yes I think it is a great fundraiser for greyhounds. Why not serve both and keep everyone satisfied."

A Bunnings sausage is one of the best parts of a trip to the hardware store. Photo / Instagram

A third added: "Good luck. I'm a meat-eater and if I went to Bunnings no matter how good of a cause it is, I wouldn't try a fake salt-filled vegan sausage that is probably worse for you than a real meat one."

One Bunnings customer speaking to 9News about whether or not he would be tempted to try a meat-free snag said the move was "very much un-Australian".

However, he added he would "give it a go".

While many commenters weren't having a bar of the vegan sausage sizzle, some thought, given it was in aid of an animal charity, serving meat-free products made sense.

"I think it's a great idea and yes I agree with fundraising to save one animal but selling another just doesn't seem right. I hope it's a great success," said one.

While a second said: "Well done Bunnings and the greyhound charity. About time vegetarians and vegans can have a snag at Bunnings."

Another added: "It makes sense to not cook animals when you're raising funds to support animals. Good on them, I hope they raise lots of money for the beautiful hounds."

According to a Facebook post shared by Greyhound Adoptions WA, the idea to host a plant-based fundraiser came after a similar event had been successful in Melbourne.

A report by 9News revealed more than 200 people signed a petition which encouraged Bunnings to allow the vegan fundraiser.

The hardware giant said their fundraisers reflect diversity in the community.

News.com.au has reached out to Bunnings for comment.