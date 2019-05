Queen Elizabeth II and other royal family members have gathered at St George's chapel in Windsor for the wedding of the daughter of the monarch's first cousin.

Lady Gabriella Windsor's marriage to Thomas Kingston Saturday marked the third royal wedding at the 15th-century venue in less than a year after the nuptials of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex last May and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank in October.

The bride is the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry left Meghan at home with newborn son Archie and arrived with his uncle and aunt, Prince Edward and Princess Anne.

The bride's gown was designed by Luisa Beccaria, while the monarch wore a pink A-line coat, and a lilac and pink silk dress by Stewart Parvin.

Advertisement

The bride's gown was designed by Luisa Beccaria. Photo / Getty Images

The monarch wore a pink A-line coat, and a lilac and pink silk dress by Stewart Parvin. Photo / Getty Images

The bride is the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent.

Bride, Lady Gabriella Windsor. Photo / Getty Images

Thomas Kingston and Lady Gabriella Windsor kiss as they leave St George's Chapel. Photo / Getty Images

-AP