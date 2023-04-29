Jen Cloher is performing in Auckland and Wellington in July. Photo / Marcelle Bradbeer

May is Te Marama Puoro o Aotearoa NZ Music Month. This year’s theme is community and collaboration. Songwriter-performer Jen Cloher (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Kahu) grew up in Adelaide and is based in Melbourne, Australia. Their new album, I Am The River, The River Is Me / Ko au the awa, Ko te awa ko au, was recorded on both sides of the Tasman and features guest collaborations sung in te reo and English.

I feel my best when I’m having kai with the people I love. My grandfather, Jim Urlich, was Tarara (Croatian) from Ahipara, Te Tai Tokerau. He was a winemaker and grew loads of fruit and veg so there was an abundance of fresh produce on the table when my mum, Dorothy, was growing up. Combine that with all the kaimoana she gathered with my kuia Huriata and it’s safe to say I grew up with a deep appreciation for good food.

To keep fit and healthy on tour I like to seek out the local bathhouse and go for a good steam and a soak. I love a sauna and the best ones I’ve experienced are in Europe. One of my favourites was in Berlin. It was mixed and everyone was nude, but you never felt objectified. I am yet to go to Japan but it’s next on my list.

To keep mentally and emotionally healthy, journaling is a great way to start the day. A lot of worry or anxiety can be solved by thrashing it out on the page.

The best advice I’ve ever been given about life is to follow your bliss. Find the things in life that turn you on and pursue them. We live in a culture where making art and music isn’t always taken seriously as a career choice. I’ve pursued it regardless. The gift has been living a life where I get to do what I love every day. I still pinch myself that I am making albums and playing shows for a day job. It’s been a lot of hard work but worth every minute.

I’d like more time back home in Aotearoa. I’m hoping to spend a year in te reo Māori immersion in Ōtaki in 2025. Growing up in Australia has meant I’ve had to seek out my culture but I’ve met some incredible people who are committed to sharing our tikanga and te reo. I joined Te Hononga o ngā Iwi Kapa Haka in Naarm (Melbourne) and they ended up becoming a big part of my album. You can watch them in the clip for my song, Being Human. Whenever I’m in Aotearoa, I head up north to Matangirau to spend time with whānau and learn more about who I am and where I come from.

I’d describe myself as someone who loves people and being creative. Time with people I love fills me up. I have so many wonderful relationships that nourish me in different ways. I love my community and I especially love it when we get to make things together. Making art with your favourite people is the ultimate high. There’s nothing that makes me feel more alive.

The people who have had the biggest impact on my life are my parents. They were the first to get a university education in their families and they placed a high value on learning. They were curious about the world and we travelled often. I got my work ethic from them. What I loved most about my parents was their generosity; they were always giving back to the community with their time and resources.

What people don’t know about me is I’m happiest when I’m at home. I love morning routines and a cup of tea at my desk as the sun comes up. I love making a big feed for friends, gardening, growing food and generally just pottering. I love touring and playing shows but I’m always excited to come home to my own bed.

I’ve suffered from imposter syndrome in the past and I’ve learned that pushing through that fear is worth it. Life is too short and precious to miss out on becoming the most fulfilled and whole version of yourself.

When the going gets tough I tell myself I am enough. This too will pass. Be kind to yourself. Go and do the things that nourish you.

My proudest moment was making my latest album. It’s my fifth album but it’s been the most challenging. Finding the confidence to sing in te reo Māori, having not grown up around my reo, was a big one. I’m so glad I pushed through and I wholeheartedly encourage anyone who is feeling trepidatious about pursuing their language and culture to go for it.

My work ethic consists of never taking anyone for granted.

Sundays, you’ll find me in bed with my 18-year-old toothless Burmese cat, drinking a pot of Irish breakfast tea. Rock ‘n’ roll.

Jen Cloher (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Kahu) is performing their first Aotearoa headline shows in late July. The Wellington show is at Meow on Friday, July 28. The Auckland show is at Whammy Bar on Saturday, July 29.