One woman reveals the highs and lows of looking like Meghan Markle. Photo / Getty Images

A woman has found herself with a celebrity doppelgänger in none other than Meghan Markle - and she’s revealed on TikTok the highs and lows of looking like the controversial royal.

According to the New York Post, when Markle began dating her now-husband, Prince Harry, Sidney Beckles found herself being compared to the former Suits star.

In 2020, the comparisons really ramped up with Beckles receiving cruel comments online seemingly intended for Markle.

“She’s an evil person,” “Wouldn’t be proud of that” and “Poor you, people will think you are a liar, too” are just some of the hateful remarks Beckles has copped.

Speaking to NeedToKnow.Online, the TikTok user said: “Most of the hate is directed at Meghan specifically, and just telling me that I shouldn’t be proud to look like her.”

However, she says the attention isn’t all bad.

“Generally, people say good things, with the most common one online being: ‘Wow, I thought this was Meghan Markle’ or ‘You look just like Meghan Markle, she’s beautiful.’ And this is similar in person,” Beckles said, adding while she gets trolled constantly online, she says the harsh comments don’t seem to transpire to real life.

So far, the part-time waitress says the biggest benefit to her newfound celebrity lookalike status has been getting free drinks.

“My friends and I got free drinks because people were convinced that we were related – it’s very funny,” she said. “I find it a huge compliment to be considered her look-alike, as she’s a stunning woman.”

Despite the insistence of strangers that she’s a dead ringer for Markle, Beckles says she doesn’t really agree.

“I think at some angles I look like her if my hair is straightened, but in general, I never really think I do – unless someone points it out,” she admitted. “I find we have similar facial features, specifically our smiles.”

After posting a TikTok video sharing some images where she does think she resembles the royal, the comments section was flooded with shocked fans.

“Are you adopted?” someone asked. While another quipped: “See you in season 10 — The Crown.”

“Are you sure you weren’t separated at birth? Absolute twins,” another person asked.

And another wrote: “I didn’t even read the text and I straight away said she looks like Meghan Markle lol.”

“GIRL I THOUGHT IT WAS HER ON TIKTOK,” commented another.

Beckles says she’s been advised she should “make something out of looking like [Markle].”