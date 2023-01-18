Before the pre-wedding meltdown, the royals were butting heads for a different reason. (Photo / Getty Images)

Prior to Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s media-engulfing feud hitting newsstands, the two already had a bone to pick - over couture, according to New York Post.

Renowned designer and London local Erdem Moralioglu caused some tension between the royals when Meghan - previously an actor and fashion blogger - found herself cast aside by one of her favourite labels after her engagement to Prince Harry.

Why you ask? Kate, now the Princess of Wales, reportedly had an arrangement with Moralioglu to receive VIP access to the brand’s creations, also loved by the likes of Nicole Kidman, Naomi Watts and Clair Foy to name a few.

When it came to the royals getting “first dibs on designers,” there was a family fashion hierarchy. According to the Telegraph, this was one of Meghan’s first experiences getting tangled up in bureaucratic rules and processes – an incident that was omitted from Harry’s explosive new book Spare.

Moralioglu’s label Erdem was created in 2005 and quickly stamped as a statement brand that championed romantic floral prints and subtly sequined dresses that breathed understated elegance.

Kate had long been a fan of the label, famously donning the designer’s pieces on more than one royal occasion. Some of the pieces included a mid-length off-the-shoulder dress with a flute-style skirt and frayed edges in 2018, and a number of pregnancy-friendly floral numbers that hugged her baby bump when she was pregnant with Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle wearing Erdem designs. Photos / Getty Images

The Duchess of Sussex was, too, a big admirer of the brand, even prior to meeting Prince Harry. Meghan was spotted wearing Moralioglu’s designs while she was working on the hit legal drama series Suits. During an appearance on the US Today show in 2016, she stepped out in Erdem’s Davina dress that featured in the brand’s 2015 collection. The Duchess then wore the frock in 2018 for a Christmas lunch with the late Queen, according to the Telegraph.

“Erdem Moralioglu was one of Meghan’s absolute favourites, but even after Harry had put a ring on it, Kate, who was already a client, continued to get priority,” the paper reported.

The report fits with Prince Harry’s mention of Kate and Meghan’s tense relationship in his book, detailing that fashion was an ongoing drama for the royal pair.

He narrates the duo’s internet-breaking feud over Princess Charlotte’s ill-fitting bridesmaid’s dress. The text chain reportedly resulted in Meghan “sobbing on the floor”.

Kate Middleton allegedly had a meltdown after Princess Charlotte's bridesmaid's dress didn't fit, causing a row. Photo / Gett Images / AP

Meghan has previously shared her struggle with outfit choices when joining the royal family, as well as emphasising the stress that lower-ranked female members experienced when trying not to match senior royals.

She revealed in Harry & Meghan, “most of the time I was in the UK, I rarely wore colour”.