Meghan Markle has reportedly changed her opinion of royal titles after she and Prince Harry left theirs behind. Photo / NZME.

Meghan Markle changed her mind over children Archie and Lilibet’s royal titles after conversations with Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, a commentator has revealed.

Royal expert Neil Sean claims she had a “dramatic change of heart” over the importance of royal titles after talking to other senior royals, reports The Sun.

Meghan and Prince Harry had to drop their HRH titles after quitting their roles as senior royals and leaving the UK for the US.

They retained the titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but are not allowed to use the HRH titles, according to the Megxit deal.

Their children are currently allowed to be called Prince and Princess, but have not been given HRH status as a decision is yet to be made by the King on whether they will be given titles.

In her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey last year, Meghan displayed no interest in her children being given royal titles, saying she did not have any attachment to the “grandeur” of official titles.

But according to Sean, she now sees the value of royal titles for her children, as well as for herself and Harry.

He told the Mirror, “Harry and Meghan are very, very keen to cling on to those royal titles.

“After much deliberation, Meghan decided that the titles would be a good thing, not just for her but for both her children, too. Meghan became very friendly with senior members of the monarchy, predominantly Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice.

“After this, Meghan realised how useful a title can be, particularly when you want to move in the correct circles.

“That is the reason why they want to clutch hold of titles.”

Meghan Markle with her husband, Prince Harry, and their children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1. Photo / Twitter

The couple were stripped of their honorary titles and patronages after confirming they would not return to their royal roles.

After their 12-month review of Megxit with the Queen, a statement from Buckingham Palace at the time said the monarch was “saddened” by the decision.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty the Queen that they will not be returning as working members of the royal family.

“Following conversations with the Duke, the Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of the royal family, it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service.

“The honorary military appointments and royal patronages held by the Duke and Duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of the royal family.

“While all are saddened by their decision, the Duke and Duchess remain much-loved members of the family.”

Meanwhile, biographer Tom Bower has warned that Harry’s new book Spare will be “make or break” for the Sussexes.

He told The Sun, “I imagine that King Charles has been warned that any retaliation won’t be pretty. All that King Charles can really do is to withhold the titles for his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet.

“Ultimately, I suppose, he could take away Harry and Meghan’s titles as well, but that’s pretty drastic. I don’t know what else he can do. If it is as bad as I think it is, then Harry and Meghan have gone fully rogue.

“The best the family can do is to break ties with them.”



