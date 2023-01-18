A TikTok user has claimed that when he swung by a McDonald’s drive-through to grab a quick bite to eat, he was handed a bag full of cash instead. Photo / TikTok

A man’s trip to McDonald’s ended with a bizarre discovery when he went through the drive-thru to order a meal, but instead was stunned at what was in the bag.

US man Josiah Vargas claims he went to a local McDonald’s to grab a quiet bite to eat, but was handed a bag of cash with his requested sausage McMuffin.

In a video posted to social media, Vargas opened his bag and pulled out a wad of money.

“What’s in this bag? Their f***ing deposits,” Vargas said in the TikTok video as he revealed Ziploc bags full of bills.

“Just a couple thousand dollars here,” he noted. “Like, what is this? Why would they do this?

“Now I have to return this because I’m a good person, I guess,” added Vargas, who didn’t state the location of the restaurant.

He returned the money to the restaurant, with staff members overwhelmingly thankful to him for handing back the money. He also joked: “Why would you guys do this to me? Do you know how bad I want this money?”

He also jokingly asked if they were laundering the cash.

A chorus of “Oh my gods” from staff members erupted when they realised what was inside.

One staff member asked if she could give Vargas a hug and take a photo of him because of his honesty.

“They were just all hugging me and thanking me and crying, and I get free McDonald’s for a month, I guess,” Vargas said to his camera when he was back in the car after doing the good deed. He also claimed they gave him a $200 reward.

Despite doing the right thing in returning the cash, some viewers admitted they wouldn’t have done the same thing.

“Nah I’m McKeeping that,” one joked.

Another said: “Yeah I’m not giving the money back, McDonald’s will be okay.”

But one pointed out that his actions may have saved someone’s paycheck, or potentially their job.

“Someone kept their job because you did the right thing good on you man,” they wrote.







