One of King Charles’s relatives has lifted the lid on the monarch’s evening routine when he’s home at the palace.

Charles, who ascended to the throne last year after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II and was officially crowned in May this year, is reportedly something of a night owl.

Sophie Winkleman, who is married to Lord Frederick Windsor, son of the late Queen’s cousin Prince Michael of Kent, opened up about the royal’s habits in a recent interview.

Calling the King a “very dear friend”, Winkleman claimed he hardly sleeps at night.

She told Tatler, “I spend a bit of time with him”, and added that Charles often stays up until nearly the break of dawn.

“You see how he works all day long, has a quick supper and then disappears until about 4am to write letters,” she went on. “He cares about so many things, and he comes up with brilliant solutions.”

Elsewhere in the interview, she revealed that she is “really good friends” with the royals, who are “fun, clever, kind people” off-camera.

“I love Sophie Edinburgh, Sarah Chatto, Zara, the York girls, Tim and Princess Anne, Fergie, all the Kents and Gloucesters,” Winkleman gushed.

“I love Kate and William, but they’re so busy and don’t live in London, so I don’t see them much.”

If she is to be believed, the King’s late - or early - bedtime will set him up well for his visit down under when he arrives in Australia and New Zealand next year with Queen Camilla.

A diplomatic source told the Sydney Morning Herald earlier in December, “King Charles is planning to visit Australia and New Zealand in October [2024].”

The royal visit, which comes at the same time as the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa, will mark the royals’ first visit to Australia and New Zealand since 2018. The meeting is a week long, held every two years, and includes representatives from 56 countries including Malaysia, India, Rwanda, Canada, Jamaica and New Zealand.

The government insider told the outlet, “It would be next October, it’s very possible it will happen. It would be around the time of CHOGM that he would come, either before or after, that would make sense.”