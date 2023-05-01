From how to watch it here in NZ to the big questions “Will Harry be there!” the Herald has got you covered with the King’s coronation explainer. Video / NZ Herald

Kate, Princess of Wales is no stranger to making jaws drop in her carefully planned event outfits and it seems King Charles’ coronation this weekend will be no different. However, there will be a twist as the Times has reported her outfit decision may come as a surprise to many royalists.

The 41-year-old royal is reportedly set to go against expectations at Westminster Abbey on May 6 by wearing flowers in her hair. The move will be a royal first in a decision made to align with Charles’ desire to have a sustainable coronation.

It comes amid current palace source speculation claiming no royal females will wear tiaras - a move that would reflect the King’s belief in the importance of the environment and his love of nature.

It is not known what form Kate’s floral headwear will take and Kensington Palace has yet to comment on the reports.

Royal experts believe that the move is designed not to take the attention away from King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla on the historic day.

Catherine, Princess of Wales wore Queen Mary's Lover's Knot tiara during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022.

Sally Bedell Smith, a biographer of the royal family, told the Times newspaper: “The sight of the Princess of Wales in a floral crown will set a particular tone, showing the King’s reverence for nature and his passion for flowers.

”It seems like an especially egalitarian touch as well. As the wife of the future king, she will be setting an example for the other women in the congregation, who might find it awkward to even think of wearing tiaras.”

One result may be that the crowns and regalia covered with precious jewels may stand out in sharper relief as symbols of the monarchy. They are, after all, held in trust by the monarch for the nation and represent the continuity of the monarchy over one thousand years.

The sustainable theme of the coronation has already been seen in the invitations, which feature flowers, birds and insects and the King’s decision to re-use old thrones rather than follow tradition and get new ones made for the event.

It is also thought that the floral displays in Westminster Abbey will be sustainable by using flowers from Britain rather than from overseas.