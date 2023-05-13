Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Helen Manson: Three lessons I’ve learned from photographing mothers worldwide

By Helen Manson
7 mins to read
Premature baby Robert was born in a refugee camp in Tanzania. Here he rests in his mother Charlotte's arms. Giving birth is an achievement, let alone doing it for the fifth time, in a refugee camp, to a premature baby. Shot for @MedicalTeamsInternational. Photo / Helen Manson

Premature baby Robert was born in a refugee camp in Tanzania. Here he rests in his mother Charlotte's arms. Giving birth is an achievement, let alone doing it for the fifth time, in a refugee camp, to a premature baby. Shot for @MedicalTeamsInternational. Photo / Helen Manson

As a New Zealand humanitarian photographer and storyteller, I’ve had the immense privilege of having a front-row seat to the breathtaking beauty of motherhood around the globe. The strength and resilience of the women I

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle