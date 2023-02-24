Eighteen-year-old Abbey Sizer from rural Victoria went to bed at a mate’s place and awoke screaming in agony after she fell out of a window. Photo / Instagram

Eighteen-year-old Abbey Sizer from rural Victoria went to bed at a mate’s place and awoke screaming in agony after she fell out of a window. Photo / Instagram

A teenager has described how she sleepwalked and fell out of a window, breaking three bones.

She thought she was off to milk some cows.

Abbey Sizer was at a friend’s house in rural Victoria when she unknowingly went on her night-time escapade, which left her screaming with a shattered pelvis and two fractured vertebrae.

The 18-year-old dairy farmer was staying in her hometown of Nathalia, 44km north of Shepparton, on Saturday.

She said she fell asleep at midnight.

However, she was told she then rose in the middle of the night.

“I got out of bed while sleepwalking and announced to my friends I was ‘going to milk the cows’,” she told Channel 7.

She went over to a window that she thought was a door and walked through it, falling 4.5 metres.

“All I recall is being in agony on the ground screaming,” she said.

Both the ambulance and fire service were called, with Sizer being taken to Shepparton Hospital before being flown to Melbourne’s Alfred Hospital for surgery.

Abbey Sizer’s family says she had sizeable medical costs. Photo / Instagram / GoFundMe

She had a broken pelvis, a broken L5 vertebrae and a fractured L4 vertebrae.

Brother Nathan Wood has set up a GoFundMe page to cover her “medical expenses, rehabilitation costs, and living expenses while she’s unable to work”.

Sizer did not have ambulance cover so paying that back is going to be “challenging”.

She needs multiple screws placed in her to right the damage the sleepwalking caused.

But it could be a year before she is back in fine fettle.

“I’m very sore, tired and just want to gain my independence back,” she said.