An elderly woman has been transported to hospital in critical condition after a police motorbike escorting Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh collided with her.

Daily Mail has reported the Duchess’ police escort was driving through a junction when the accident occurred.

Paramedics - both road and air ambulance - rushed to the scene and have since transported the woman - who is reportedly in her 80s - to a local hospital.

While no other injuries took place, the woman is being treated for critical injuries and Buckingham Palace has released a statement on behalf of Sophie saying, “thoughts and prayers are with the injured lady and her family”.

Road closures have been put in place as a police cordon was set up following the accident and pictures of the scene appear to show the Special Escort Group police bike still sitting on the road.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, a spokesperson for police said inquiries are being made in an effort to understand how the accident occurred. The Duchess did not suffer any injuries according to reports.

It comes after Sophie was seen at the Buckingham Palace garden party with the Prince and Princess of Wales after celebrating the reign and recent crowning of King Charles.

The four senior royals teamed up to take the lead at the garden party, designed to acknowledge the work of volunteers across Britain.

Catherine greeted 500 champions at the event and thanked them for their hard work.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliam later told MailOnline Charles had used his coronation portraits, which were released on Monday, to make a nod to his desire for the monarchy to be seen as more slimline and hard-working amid Britain’s cost of living crisis.

He said: “This one is a strong forceful portrait of a monarch who knows his own mind and is very experienced.”

Richard stressed the Princess Royal’s closeness to Charles in the royal group portrait was “no accident” as she is an “experienced and hard-working” member of the family.

He also noted the family image included only four people under the age of 70, with reports also saying Charles is intent on sealing the long-term future of the monarchy by presenting it as modern and relevant.