Dilmah Tea founder Merrill J. Fernando has died in Sri Lanka at the age of 93. Photo / Getty Images

Dilmah Tea founder Merrill J. Fernando has died in Sri Lanka at the age of 93. Photo / Getty Images

A cup of Dilmah is a fixture in countless Kiwi households - as is the iconic catchphrase of the man who founded the brand in 1988, “Do try it”.

The founder of Dilmah Ceylon Tea Company Merrill. J Fernando has died at the age of 93 in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

According to a press release, the teamaker passed away surrounded by his sons and grandchildren.

Merrill J. Fernando, founder of Dilmah Tea, has passed away at the age of 93. Photo / NZ Herald

Fernando pioneered the brand’s signature Single Origin Tea in 1988, going against industry trends at the time to create unblended, “real” tea.

New Zealanders were among the first to embrace Dilmah and since then, it’s become a household name here and around the world.

The release went on to pay tribute to Fernando’s “invincible faith, his integrity and love for tea and family”.

Surrounded by family, iconic Teamaker, Disrupter and Servant Merrill J Fernando passed this morning. His greatness was in kindness & humility, enabled by invincible faith. He pursued passion for tea to serve others. His generations will follow as he rests in the arms of his Lord. pic.twitter.com/F90OgaCQZS — The Dilmah Family (@TheDilmahFamily) July 20, 2023

“With devotion and urgency, he pursued his desire for integrity and quality with humility and kindness. His achievement in disrupting an exploitative colonial industry irrevocably changed the lives of producers around the world introducing a paradigm shift in ethical business before ethics and sustainable business acquired the prominence they have now.”

Fernando worked daily until the age of 91 and leaves behind two generations of his family to continue his work.

“His passion, devotion, commitment, love and kindness will forever inspire us to continue to strive for the excellence he always demanded while never compromising on positively impacting the lives of less fortunate people.”

In 2019, Fernando was awarded an honorary doctorate by Massey University in New Zealand.

He was nominated for the honour by the pro vice-chancellor of the College of Sciences, Professor Ray Geor, together with Distinguished Professor Paul Moughan, director of the university’s Riddet Institute.

The doctorate acknowledged Fernando’s commitment to ethical business, the New Zealand food industry and tea.

The iconic box of Dilmah Tea is a fixture in countless Kiwi households. Photo / Getty Images

Dilmah had organised food and beverage matching competitions and hosted top New Zealand chefs and hospitality staff to Sri Lanka to learn the science and art behind producing the many styles of Dilmah single origin tea.

His son Dilhan said at the time, “It is outstanding that [Merrill] is recognised for the incredibly positive outcomes of the philosophy of making business a matter of human service and his love for New Zealand.”

Fernando is also remembered for his charitable work, founding the Merrill J. Fernando Charitable Foundation to work with the wider Sri Lankan community, focused on youth, first-time entrepreneurs, community organisations, incarcerated people and war widows.

He is quoted as saying of Dilmah, “If the community in which we exist doesn’t develop with us, then we become a parasite. And we never want to be in that position.”



