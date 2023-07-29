Following a terse phone call it's alleged David Beckham has pulled the pin on his friendship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Photos / Getty Images

They may have once been high-flying chums, but it’s alleged this glittering foursome will never be heard of cavorting together again as accusations come to light that the Beckhams have allegedly been accused of leaking sources about the Sussexes.

According to the New York Post, an anonymous insider has claimed their friendship is over.

A source has allegedly told the Mail on Sunday David is “absolutely bloody furious” following a terse phone call between the couples where accusations were made.

The Beckhams attended the Sussexes’ royal wedding in 2018 and it is understood they were “very supportive” of Markle’s arrival in the UK.

However, the Post claims Markle has replaced one Victoria with another in what’s become her “Montecito Mafia” - the exclusive inner circle the couple has surrounded themselves with since setting up home in the US.

Victoria Jackson, a cosmetics magnate, lives over the fence from Markle and, according to a second source for the Mail on Sunday, is said to be “a dynamic force. She’s someone who built a business but has also overcome adversity in her private life,” a second source told the outlet. “She and Meghan bond on many levels. They are extremely close, they adore each other.”

It’s understood Jackson has been “advising Meghan on many levels” with her own Archewell charity, claims the source.

Other members of the Sussexes new, exclusive friendship group are said to include hair stylist Amanda Leone, Hollywood mogul Ari Emanuel, the CEO of William Morris Endeavor, and his wife, fashion designer Sarah Staudinger.

A Hollywood agent told the Daily Mail that “Ari and his wife are part of Meghan’s new friendship group. Meghan has a close-knit circle of friends who are very protective of her.”

Other notable names considered members of Markle’s select Montecito set are Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Gloria Steinem, photographer Misan Harriman and former Suits co-stars Sarah Rafferty and Abigail Spencer.

Also neighbours to the former senior royals are Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom. However, it appears much like the Beckhams, their relationship with the Sussexes isn’t exactly active, reports the New York Post.

Sources suggest Perry’s performance at Harry’s father the King’s coronation may have spelled the end of a friendship too.



