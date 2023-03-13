28-year-old Megan Hati, who found out she had breast cancer on her son's sixth birthday, says people should get any symptoms checked out immediately.

After feeling tired all the time and suffering from back pain, a young mum put her symptoms down to the hard work of looking after her three young kids.

But a visit to her doctor revealed a horror diagnosis when she was told she had stage 4 breast cancer.

Hayley Morris, 32, is now facing the heartbreaking reality that she may not see her children grow up, after doctors gave her a life expectancy of two years.

When she first started experiencing frequent tiredness, back pain and weight loss in September 2022, Morris simply put it down to being a busy mum.

Her family means the world to her, but the mum, from Lakes Entrance, Victoria, says it can be very easy for parents to put everyone else’s needs before their own.

Hayley Morris with her three children – Eden, eight months, Lottie, 2, and Banjo, 4. Photo / Supplied

But when her back did not get better, she decided it was time to see a doctor in case something more was going on.

Little did she know, her entire life was about to be turned upside down.

“I didn’t feel like anything was out of the ordinary,” Morris told news.com.au.

“I was always tired and suffering back pain. I’d also lost a bit of weight.

“But these were all things that could be put down to being a busy mum-of-three. Sometimes I’d forget to eat; I was carrying my little one around all day.

“Being a parent is hard work, and I just thought my body was reflecting that.

“But then one day I woke up, and my back was in severe pain. I felt like I could hardly walk.

“I put up with it for about four months. In that time I’d seen physios and osteopaths, but nothing helped. In fact, it was getting worse.

“I went to see a doctor, and I went for a CT scan. He rang me the next day and told me I had to come in, and to bring my husband with me.

“That’s when I knew things must be bad.”

She is sharing her story to raise awareness about the importance of checking in on your health. Photo / Supplied

She and her husband Wayne, 31, rushed to see their GP with the results.

Sadly, their worst fears were confirmed.

“He told me I had cancer,” the mum said.

“I had lesions on my back, and we had to find out where they were coming from.

“It was shocking to hear – I felt sick. I couldn’t even speak.

“I was only 31. How could I have cancer? It didn’t make sense.”

At the time, doctors were not sure where the masses were originating from. But further testing revealed that Morris was suffering from stage 4 metastatic breast cancer.

At this stage, there is no cure.

Doctors have given her a life expectancy of two years, however she says she “won’t go down without a fight” and is ready to battle with everything she’s got.

“It is very confronting to be told you have two years to live,” she said.

“To be honest, it is hard to believe. I cannot imagine not being here.

“But I know there are people out there who have been given certain times by doctors, and they live way beyond that.

“I am a naturally positive person, and I am focusing on the things I can control.

“I have an amazing family and great friends. We just get on with it, and take it one day at a time.

“We have been really open and honest with the kids. We have a book called, My Mummy Has Breast Cancer, and it helps them understand a bit better.

“I’m ready to fight with everything I have.”

Doctors have told her that she has two years to live. Photo / Supplied

While there is no cure for Morris’ cancer, there are medical procedures she can undergo to slow down its progression.

She will have six rounds of chemotherapy, and be on immunotherapy drugs for the rest of her life.

Her mother died from breast cancer at 42, when Morris was just 5.

Now almost three decades later, she is facing the same battle.

Morris is sharing her story hoping it will inspire others to be proactive and vigilant about their own health.

“Always check in with yourself, and ensure your health is your biggest priority,” she said.

“Sometimes when we’re so busy, there is so much noise and it is hard to listen to what your own body is saying.

“If you have family history like me, absolutely get checked. My brothers and sisters are now all getting tested for the BRCA gene.

She says she is trying to keep positive. Photo / Supplied

“If you test positive to having this gene, you are at much higher risk of developing breast cancer. So if you know, you can be proactive about it.”

The mum says she had been overwhelmed with the outpouring of love and support from both her local community, and people around the world who have seen her story.

Many fundraising efforts have been set up to help the family through this extremely difficult time.

Her husband’s friend has even planned to walk 680km in 23 days to help the family.

“I get emotional just thinking about it,” Morris said.

“Everyone has been so kind. The human spirit really shines through in times like these.

“I can’t thank everyone enough for their generosity and kindness. It’s such a beautiful thing.”