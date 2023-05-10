A letter from a vegan neighbour asking a resident to close their window when cooking meat has sparked fierce debate. Photo / Getty Images

A letter from a vegan neighbour asking a resident to close their window when cooking meat has sparked fierce debate. Photo / Getty Images

A slightly odd argument has broken out in Perth’s northern suburbs over the smell of a certain food group.

A Burns Beach resident wrote their neighbours a letter requesting that they close their window when cooking their “sickening” meat, reports PerthNow.

The seemingly upset neighbour wrote “PLEASE TAKE SERIOUSLY” on the front of the letter, which was written on behalf of their vegan family members.

The letter, which was posted on Facebook page Hey Perth read: “Hello neighbour, could you please shut your side window when cooking?

“My family are vegan — we eat only plant-based foods — and the smell of the meat you cook makes us feel sick and upset.

“We would appreciate your understanding — thanks. Sarah, Wayne, and kids.”

A bizarre neighbourhood dispute has erupted in Perth’s northern suburbs. And it’s over the smell of food. Photo / Facebook

The letter has gone viral on social media and has left various users dumbfounded by the letter’s request.

“I bet her mouth starts watering when old mate mows his lawn and she gets a whiff of that deliciously fresh cut grass but!” a Facebook user wrote.

“I’m offended by the smell of the kale she always cooks,” another joked.

Users quipped that they should get their BBQs out in response to the letter.

“Oh, man ... I’d be firing up the bbq and inviting the entire street,” one said.

“I would fire up the smoker and do a 12-hour brisket, with a sausage sizzle for lunch thrown in — entitled much,” said another.