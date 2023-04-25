The youngsters struggled. Photo / TikTok/@itsjustethanroman

It’s a solemn day that sees our two nations stop to remember those who have served and given their lives in our defence - but a viral video has highlighted a woeful lack of basic comprehension about Anzac Day from some young Australians.

TikTok creator Ethan Roman went to a shopping mall to ask young Aussies what ANZAC stands for, and the video shows none of them got it exactly right.

The term first came into use in World War I and stands for Australian and New Zealand Army Corps, with the day first being marked as Aussies and Kiwis marked the horrific loss of life at Gallipoli.

In 2023, thousands turned out across both countries to remember them and their brothers and sisters in arms who have died in conflicts across the world since.

And despite children in New Zealand and Australia all learning about the Anzacs, it seems some might need some revision.

“Australian National … f**k I don’t know, man,” one young woman told Roman.

The young Australians couldn't get it right. Photo / TikTok/@itsjustethanroman

A young man then offered a more creative answer.

“Okay, so start with Australia right. Australia, um, England, um, New Zealand, come together, come together!”

Despite his enthusiasm, the man admitted he “never learnt that”.

Ten points for enthusiasm, zero points for general knowledge. Photo / TikTok/@itsjustethanroman

Two other young women came the closest to getting it right, after putting their heads together.

“Australia, New Zealand,” the first girl said, before her friend added: “Army Corpse”.

So close. Photo / TikTok/@itsjustethanroman

Users were gobsmacked by the youngsters’ ignorance, saying it was “just sad”.

“This is terrible and disappointing; I’m lost for words,” one fumed.

“Not sure if it says more about them or our education system. Either way, it’s disgusting,” another wrote.

One Kiwi commented that many Australians seem to ignore New Zealanders’ contribution.

“I live in Australia and they only think Anzac is a day only Australians lost their life... amazes me.”