Amanda Palmer: Help activist Susi Newborn, evicted from Waiheke Island home

By Amanda Palmer
4 mins to read
Susi Newborn protesting the Fullers Ferry price hike for Waiheke Island. Susi was a co-founder of Greenpeace in the early 70s.

Y’all know me, I’m the queen of asking and I wrote a bestselling book about it and all that jazz. I get asked daily — still — to share people’s Indiegogo, GoFundMe and Kickstarter campaigns.

