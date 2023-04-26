Rough. Photo / @s***adelaide/Instagram

An Australian man’s stomach-churning snack choice has been caught on camera after he tucked into the bizarre food in a busy shopping mall.

His sickening selection? Raw chicken drumsticks.

Straight out of the packet.

He was spotted while on a travelator in the Westfield Marion mall in Adelaide and a photo of him quickly went viral.

Many were concerned for the unhinged carnivore’s health, as raw chicken is known to cause serious food poisoning.

“Can someone please check to see if this man is still alive??” one person wrote.

Others suggested that his behaviour might be influenced by drugs.

“They need to show this to children, what meth does. Coz the kids don’t want to be eating raw chicken,” one said.

Another commenter agreed: “He’s so cooked, the chicken gets charred on the way down…”

The man wasted no time. Photo / @s***adelaide/Instagram

Some thought his behaviour may be linked to a misplaced desire to mimic a caveman diet.

“The Liver King has got some competition,” one man wrote.

Some commenters ascribed a different motivation for his culinary adventure, suggesting that the man “wants a week off work”.

One of the major threats presented by the consumption of raw chicken is campylobacteriosis caused by Campylobacter bacteria.

The NZ Ministry for Primary Industries warns that campylobacteriosis symptoms include diarrhoea, fever, headache, muscle aches, abdominal pain, and vomiting and may develop into more severe illness such as Guillain-Barré Syndrome, a disorder in which the body’s immune system attacks its nerves, sometimes resulting in permanent paralysis.

They offer these tips to keep your whānau and friends safe:

Keep your raw chicken separate from ready-to-eat and fresh foods, using separate chopping boards, plates, and utensils. Alternatively, wash them properly with hot soapy water before using for other foods.

Don’t wash the chicken. Rinsing it will just spread the bacteria to other surfaces. Pat it dry with a paper towel instead, if needed.

Wash your hands in warm soapy water after handling raw chicken.

Make sure the chicken is fully cooked before serving – it can’t be pink and the juices should run clear. Or use a meat thermometer, if you have one, to ensure the chicken is steaming hot (over 75°C) all the way through.

Use a different plate for raw and cooked chicken.

