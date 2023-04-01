A basket of Easter treats

Raising the bar

Tony’s Chocolonely has released a new limited-edition Milk Chocolate Lemon Meringue Bar just in time for Easter. With a crackable “egg in a bar” inside, the bar includes Fairtrade milk chocolate, crunchy meringue pieces – made from free-range eggs – and a hint of zesty lemon sour. RRP $9.99. Available for a limited time at Farro Fresh, select supermarkets and cookandnelson.com

Kiwi gold

The perfect treat for anyone who is looking to buy local this Easter in support of a great cause. Whittaker’s Chocolate Kiwi is available in two delicious flavours: 5 Roll Refined Creamy Milk and 50% Dark Chocolate, but maybe even more appealing is knowing 20c from every kiwi purchased goes straight to Save the Kiwi and its breeding programme. Available from select supermarkets.

Mixing it up

Kiwi cocktail connoisseur Black Pineapple has launched a decidedly adult Easter treat - a “Golden Egg” cocktail kit, featuring an edible chocolate-dipped cookie cup filled with a velvety vodka and salted caramel cocktail. Each kit comes equipped for a generous 4, 8 or 12 cocktail serve. Priced from $69 for just the cocktails, or $115 for a pro bar kit and glassware bundle. But hurry, to ensure delivery in time for Easter, you’ll need to order by midnight tonight! blackpineapple.co.nz

Traditionally delicious

Bread & Butter’s hot cross buns are made with a long fermentation time of 12 hours, resulting in subtle flavours, a moist texture and easier digestibility. The majority of ingredients are of organic or certified sustainable origin, therefore no nasty chemicals. Available until Easter Sunday in the Bread & Butter store in Grey Lynn, at the farmers’ markets in Grey Lynn and Parnell and online ($10 delivery fee applies, deliveries Tues-Saturday). $18.50 per half dozen. breadandbutter.nz























