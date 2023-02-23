Teriyaki Noodles by Two Raw Sisters. Photo / Supplied

In 2023 it seems almost impossible to save money, buy good food and treat yourself all at the same time. Enter Fakeaway Fridays, the Herald’s new series where we create fake takeaway (fakeaway) meals that not only are delicious and nutritious but also come in under $15 and serve 2-4 people.

So instead of dropping $50 for a takeaway meal this Friday night, why not try a Fakeaway! It’s easier than you may think with our simple tips and tricks and partially-made products already hiding on your supermarket shelves.

The ultimate comfort meal minus the price tag that so often comes with it, these Teriyaki Noodles are your new signature Friday feed. Now, with the help of Two Raw Sisters, this Asian classic is being transformed into a healthy start to the weekend - and you wouldn’t be able to taste the difference.

With a homemade teriyaki sauce that cuts out all the nasties, this bowl of goodness uses minimally processed, pantry staple ingredients that you’ll probably already have sitting in your kitchen cupboard. What’s more, this recipe is super easy to chop and change to suit your taste buds. Use whatever veggies you have on hand and add your choice of protein, whether that is salmon, chicken, prawns or beef, to personalise your Friday night fakeaway.

Two Raw Sisters bring a Fakeaway Friday recipe that is tasty, easy and super good for you. Photo / Susannah Blatchford

Teriyaki Noodles

Ingredients:

~200g of udon noodles of your choice $1.60

Water

1 head of broccoli, randomly cut into pieces $4.99

1 bunch of bok choy, sliced $2.99

Teriyaki sauce:

1 tbsp cornstarch $0.09

1/2 cup water

1/4 cup tamari $1.10

2 tbsp coconut sugar $0.46

2 tbsp rice vinegar $0.36

1 tbsp sesame oil $0.41

Pinch of chilli flakes $0.05

To serve:

4 tbsp sesame seeds $0.74

1 cup edamame beans, blanched in boiling water for 5 minutes and drained $1.82

A handful of coriander roughly chopped $0.80

Price: $15.41

Teriyaki Noodles by Two Raw Sisters. Photo / Supplied

Method:

Bring a pot of water to the boil and add the noodles. Cook according to the packet instructions.

For the teriyaki sauce, firstly place the 1/2 cup of water and cornstarch in a small bowl and stir to combine. Set aside.

Add the tamari, coconut sugar, rice vinegar, sesame oil and chilli flakes to a small pot, over medium heat. Cook until the sugar is dissolved, about 1-2 minutes, stirring often.

Add the cornstarch mixture and bring the teriyaki sauce to the boil, stirring often to avoid it from burning on the bottom of the pot. Reduce to medium heat and simmer until the sauce thickens, about 3 minutes. Remove from the heat and set aside.

Heat the oil in a pan over medium-high heat. Add the broccoli and bok choy and sauté for 5 minutes until the bok choy just starts to wilt.

Add the teriyaki sauce, cooked noodles, sesame seeds and edamame beans to the pan, mixing everything together. Allow it to cook for another 1-2 minutes.

Serve with some coriander on top.

Any leftovers will keep in an airtight container in your fridge for up to 3 days.

Serves 4